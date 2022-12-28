United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.