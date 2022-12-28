4,725 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBD. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $7,035,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,758,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.65. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

