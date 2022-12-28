Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 978 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Caz Investments LP boosted its stake in DocuSign by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $52.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 18.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $645.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded DocuSign from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.64.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.