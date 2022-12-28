Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,775 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 246.6% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 35.7% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MMM opened at $120.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $181.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.21.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

