Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,196,000. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 433,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.