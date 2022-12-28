Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $636,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Visa were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $206.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $388.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.96 and its 200-day moving average is $201.84.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.