iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $383.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $390.84 and a 200-day moving average of $391.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.