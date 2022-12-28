First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,343 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $8,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.41. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $85.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.292 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

