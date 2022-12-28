Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,017 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $36,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 234.7% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 15.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,899,000 after buying an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MS opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

