Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $80.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

