Boston Common Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,007 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.10.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

