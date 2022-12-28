Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 158 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $117.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.39. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

