Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $519,000 Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 93,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.4% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 22,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,536 shares of company stock valued at $27,705,963. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock opened at $130.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $260.78. The stock has a market cap of $130.66 billion, a PE ratio of 466.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.85.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

