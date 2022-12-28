CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
