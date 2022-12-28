CTC Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WBD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

