Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. cut its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. United Bank raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ecolab by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 8.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.6 %

ECL stock opened at $145.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $237.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.56.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.