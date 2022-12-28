CTC Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up about 0.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day moving average of $95.34.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

