Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,843 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $210.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.15. The company has a market capitalization of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

