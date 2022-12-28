CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,000 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CTC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.6% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,219,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,796,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,200 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,080,614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,032,182,000 after purchasing an additional 468,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.23.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 361,486 shares of company stock valued at $115,326,414 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA opened at $346.16 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $332.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $337.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a return on equity of 148.94% and a net margin of 45.22%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.58%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

