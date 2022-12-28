McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stake Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $380.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.26 and its 200-day moving average is $355.14. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $237.61 and a 52-week high of $401.78.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total value of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.00.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

