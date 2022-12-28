Triasima Portfolio Management inc. Buys Shares of 15,330 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $177.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

