First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

