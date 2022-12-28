First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 12,993 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $284.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

