Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 24,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $214.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.97.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

