Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,982 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% during the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $112.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $284.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $112.59.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

