Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,426,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,840,982,000 after buying an additional 691,754 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after purchasing an additional 551,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,066,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,590,000 after purchasing an additional 111,298 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,763,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,584,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

