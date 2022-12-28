Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WJ Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the second quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $404.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $278.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.82.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.