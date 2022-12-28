PSI Advisors LLC Has $73,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $373,981,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth $406,514,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,216,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,922,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,688,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,000,013,000 after purchasing an additional 570,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

Accenture Announces Dividend

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $265.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.04. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $167.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

