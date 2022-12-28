Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,084.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $843.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $824.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.82. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

