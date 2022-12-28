Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 888 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $263.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.82. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

