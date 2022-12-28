Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.78.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %

Waste Management stock opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.46.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.