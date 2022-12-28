PSI Advisors LLC Has $38,000 Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after buying an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 1,050,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after buying an additional 677,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.44.

Insider Activity

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 88.14% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,643,181.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 58,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $1,064,459.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,643,181.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $463,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,951 shares of company stock worth $2,859,054 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

