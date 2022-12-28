PSI Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 204.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.09. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 101.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

