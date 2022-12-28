Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) is Edmp Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 3.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE MO opened at $46.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.40.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.