Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 761.8% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after purchasing an additional 42,843 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,793,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,845,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Up 1.4 %

RGLD stock opened at $114.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. The company had revenue of $131.43 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

