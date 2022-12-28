Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,286,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,540,000 after buying an additional 121,018 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after buying an additional 467,690 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

