Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,728 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,988 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $377,321,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $7,657,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 233.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,779,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $270,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,525 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 652,966.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,582,909 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $322,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581,901 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 795.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,026,228 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $299,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353,074 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

