iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,531 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 205.5% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EFV opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.