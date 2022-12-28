Traynor Capital Management Inc. Invests $302,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $201.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

