ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS NOBL opened at $90.85 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.