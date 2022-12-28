Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $179.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

