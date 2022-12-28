Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on NSC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $249.52 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.08. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

