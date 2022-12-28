Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Netflix by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after acquiring an additional 973,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $284.17 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.