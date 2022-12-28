Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GD opened at $248.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.20 and a 200 day moving average of $232.91. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.65 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.80.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.