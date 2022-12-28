Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $19.96 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 5.2% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $51.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.