Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 2,165 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.