RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Sells 5,616 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS opened at $341.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,076,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,269,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

