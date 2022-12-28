Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Reduces Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.39, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £118 ($142.41) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.82) to £130 ($156.89) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

