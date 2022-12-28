State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,360 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $4,871,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 45.2% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 292,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after buying an additional 91,023 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total value of $200,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

ServiceNow stock opened at $380.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $425.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a PE ratio of 384.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $667.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.