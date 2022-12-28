State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,970 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,970 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.09% of Raymond James worth $20,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $1,196,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 27.5% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $409,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $106.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

In related news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares in the company, valued at $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,764,613.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

