Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Boosted by Aurora Investment Managers LLC.

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up approximately 1.6% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $121,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $83.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.58 and a 1-year high of $191.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.36. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $27,532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,673,623.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $228,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 215,296 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 801,637 shares of company stock valued at $83,420,173. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

